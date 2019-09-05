Motorcyclist killed in crash on Gwydir Highway

A 65-year-old man was killed in an accident on the Gwydir Highway yesterday.

A 65-year-old man was killed in an accident on the Gwydir Highway yesterday.

A MOTORCYCLIST has been killed after falling from his bike on the Gwydir Highway yesterday.

About 3.15pm, a 65-year-old man was travelling with a group of riders heading west on the Gwydir Highway towards Glen Innes.

The rider was travelling towards the rear of the group when he failed to negotiate a bend in the road and fell from his motorbike.

One of the other riders stopped and rendered assistance, however, he was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

Emergency services were called and attended the scene where they commenced an investigation.

A report will be prepared by officers from the New England Police District for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.