A man has died after his motorbike collided with a truck in Logan Village.
News

Hunt for truckie after motorcyclist killed

by Danielle Buckley
16th Jun 2018 5:35 PM

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after an accident involving a truck south of Brisbane, and police are urging the driver to come forward.

Just before 9pm, the 22-year-old man was riding in Logan Village at the corner of Waterford Tamborine Rd and Anzac Ave when his bike is believed to have collided with a truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle involved may have been a white tip truck and are urging the driver to come forward.

They believe the driver may not have been aware of the incident.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and anyone who might have witnessed the accident, or have dashcam footage, is urged to contact police.

It is the second fatal road accident in Logan in two days.

 

A pedestrian was killed on Thursday in Browns Plains. Picture: David Clark
A woman was killed and her partner seriously injured after the two were hit by a car while crossing a street in Browns Plains on Thursday.

The pair, both aged 67, were crossing the intersection of Browns Plains Rd and Downing St when they were stuck by a black SUV around 7.45am.

