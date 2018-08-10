Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The State Emergency Service's all-terrain rescue vehicle has now retrieved the injured rider who was lying some distance from the roadway.
The State Emergency Service's all-terrain rescue vehicle has now retrieved the injured rider who was lying some distance from the roadway. Trevor Veale
News

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with head injuries

Jasmine Minhas
by
9th Aug 2018 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRAIL bike rider has been left with head and neck injuries after crashing into a tree at Korora.

It is understood the male rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident which took place around 12:45pm on a dirt track known as Rover Trail, located just off Bruxner Park Rd.

The State Emergency Service's all-terrain rescue vehicle has now retrieved the injured rider who had been lying some distance from the roadway and could not be reached by paramedics.

He has been taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

 

NSW Ambulance transport the injured cyclist to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.
NSW Ambulance transport the injured cyclist to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital. Trevor Veale
nsw ambulance ses trail bike crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Grafton builder lands $6.5M villa expansion contract

    premium_icon Grafton builder lands $6.5M villa expansion contract

    Business LOCAL knowledge gave Dougherty Construction the winning edge in their tender for the expansion of Clarence Village

    JOBS UP FOR GRABS: 9 Valley jobs available right now

    JOBS UP FOR GRABS: 9 Valley jobs available right now

    News Could you be the next healthy harold educator?

    9 things to do this week

    9 things to do this week

    Whats On We've got everything from digital technology, plays to gigs

    Wanted for break, enter and steal

    Wanted for break, enter and steal

    Crime Search for wanted man

    • 10th Aug 2018 9:19 AM

    Local Partners