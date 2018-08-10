Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with head injuries

The State Emergency Service's all-terrain rescue vehicle has now retrieved the injured rider who was lying some distance from the roadway.

A TRAIL bike rider has been left with head and neck injuries after crashing into a tree at Korora.

It is understood the male rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident which took place around 12:45pm on a dirt track known as Rover Trail, located just off Bruxner Park Rd.

The State Emergency Service's all-terrain rescue vehicle has now retrieved the injured rider who had been lying some distance from the roadway and could not be reached by paramedics.

He has been taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.