Paramedics were called to the scene about 6.25am. Picture: File photo

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition after a collision in Brisbane's north this morning.

The man was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition after the crash, which happened on the corner of Gympie Arterial Rd and the Linkfield Rd off-ramp at Carseldine about 6.25am.

He has suspected head injuries.

The High Acuity Response Unit was on board for transport to hospital.