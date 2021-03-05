Motorcyclist speeds over Grafton bridge walkway in high speed pursuit

Jeremy Turner, 27, was convicted of leading police on two separate pursuits within two months.

A Junction Hill man has avoided a stint behind bars after he was convicted of leading police on two high-speed pursuits in the space of two months.

Jeremy Barry Turner faced Grafton Local Court on Monday where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to two charges of police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously.

According to court documents, about 5.58pm on February 20, 2020, police were patrolling Skinner St in South Grafton when they spotted a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. The agreed facts state that the officers were aware of a similar motorcycle involved in a pursuit the previous year, and they followed the motorcycle.

While they were following the bike the court documents state they saw it swerve over the road and fail to use indicating lights.

Police followed the motorcycle into Grafton and they saw it commit a number of other traffic offences.

The court was told that police were following in an unmarked vehicle and they lost sight of the motorcycle around Bacon St, however shortly after it appeared at the intersection of Fry St and Queen St. Police activated their warning lights and attempted to block the motorcycle from travelling any further, however Turner manoeuvred the bike around the police vehicle and accelerated away at a rapid rate.

Court documents state police followed the motorcycle using their warning lights to signal for the accused to pull over, however he continued on and a police pursuit began.

The agreed facts reveal police followed the vehicle along Mary St until it turned left on Fitzroy St in Grafton, travelling at speeds of about 80km/h in a 50km/h zone in the Grafton CBD, which police described as “showing little regard for other traffic on the road or safety of pedestrians”.

The motorcycle continued through the streets of Grafton before turning onto Fitzroy St, onto the footpath and from sight behind a house.

Court documents reveal police were forced to terminate the pursuit due to the danger posed to the public, believing Turner would follow the footpath around the rear of the house and return to the roadway under the new Grafton bridge, however after travelling around 40m Turner went right onto the western access to the old Grafton bridge walkway, which is a footbridge for pedestrians and cyclists.

At the time there were members of the public exercising and walking a dog, who contacted police about the motorcycle on the footbridge.

The pursuit was terminated as a result of Turner’s speed and manner of riding, with the pursuit captured on in-car dashcam footage.

Close examination of the video revealed lettering and numbers of the registration plate had been altered, however the original registration was determined to belong to another motorcycle that was the property of his partner.

Further investigations led police to speak with Turner where he was cautioned and informed of the allegation, where he made admissions and placed under arrest.

Just two months prior on December 21, 2019, Turner had again lead police on a high speed pursuit near Junction Hill, reaching speeds of 150km/h in a 50km/h residential zone while attempting to flee from a pursuing Highway Patrol vehicle.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Turner to a nine month intensive correction order and a community correction order for 18 months to date from March 1 2021, including a total of 200 hours community service. The court disqualified Turner from holding a driver‘s/rider’s licence for 18 months from March 1 2021.