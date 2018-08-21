Motorbike rider killed after crash at Alstonville

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and a van near the intersection of the Bruxner highway and Ballina Road at Alstonville.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and a van near the intersection of the Bruxner highway and Ballina Road at Alstonville. Marc Stapelberg

UPDATE, Tuesday, 7.15am: A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a crash at Alstonville yesterday.

About 4.30pm, a Nissan Elgrand van travelling south on Ballina Road and a Triumph motorcycle travelling east on the Bruxner Highway have collided at the intersection.

The rider, a 39-year-old man, was thrown from his bike and suffered critical injuries.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for mandatory tests.

Inquiries are continuing by officers from the Far North Coast Crash Investigation Unit.

Police are appealing for anyone with information, dash cam footage or any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

Original story, Monday, 4.45pm: A MAN in his mid-30s is being treated after his motorbike collided with another vehicle.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene on Ballina Rd, Alstonville about 4.30pm.

He said the incident was close to the Bruxner Highway entrance.

He said three ambulance crews were called to the scene, and one had arrived.

A member of the public, a doctor, was already at the scene and had begun CPR on the motorcyclist.

The spokesman said the man was not conscious.

No other injuries have been reported.

According to Live Traffic NSW, eastbound traffic on the Bruxner Highway is heavily affected.

A Transport Management Centre spokesman said it was unclear whether any lanes were closed, but motorists should expect delays and exercise caution.