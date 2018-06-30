Motorfest will be bigger and better this year

Nathan Benn of Benny's Smash Repairs and Kim Dahl are preparing for the Grafton Motorfest in August.

MOTORSPORT: Following the unbridled success of the inaugural Motorfest last year, promoter of the event Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club Inc has decided to feature the two-day auto festival as an annual feature of the yearly program.

The 2018 Motorfest has been scheduled for August 25-26 and will be held at the club's headquarters at Jabour Park in South Grafton.

Entries from the 2017 display, exceeded over 200 vehicles throughout the two days and organisers expect that number to be improved on this year, with some added attractions to enhance the festival.

Bennys Smash Repairs have come on board this year as major sponsors of the festival, together with Shannons Motor Insurance, Abbey Motor Inn and Supercheap Auto.

No doubt the combination of all these sponsors will ensure the success of Motorfest in the coming years.

One of this year's new introductions will be market stalls, which will appeal to an even larger number of spectators.

Any prospective stall holders should contact Helen Smith via email: helensmith325@hotmail.com or via phone on 0417 923 867 to register their interest.

Apart from the normal display of motor vehicles of all ages, types and interested groups, live entertainment will also feature, as well as the Grafton Rock and Roll Dance Group.

It is anticipated due to the success of the vintage caravanners, which attended last year, an even bigger number of these popular vans are expected to be on display.

There will also be organised activities and further Static displays, which will add even more interest to the Motorfest, apart from the major interest of the motor vehicle displays itself.

Entry to this year's Motorfest will commence each day with gates to open at 6am to enable competitors to bring their machines and displays in enough time to prepare for the general admission of the public. Admission for the public will be gold coin donation.

All enquiries relating to the Motorfest should be directed to Wendy Gibbs 0458 427 332 or Lorraine Davis email: dougie53532hotmail.com.

Full security will be provided on the grounds overnight.