Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Officers from Coffs/Clarence Traffic and Highway Patrol following an alleged high speed pursuit which started at Glenugie and ended near the Big Banana at Coffs Harbour. Photo: Frank Redward
Officers from Coffs/Clarence Traffic and Highway Patrol following an alleged high speed pursuit which started at Glenugie and ended near the Big Banana at Coffs Harbour. Photo: Frank Redward Frank Redward
Crime

Motorist behaviour praised over long weekend despite arrests

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Jun 2020 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE the number of alleged offences including an alleged high-speed pursuit, lead foot drivers, a persistent drink driver and an ill-timed burnout, police have praised the conduct of the majority of drivers on our roads over the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Jarrod French said 1611 random breath tests were conducted over the long weekend which resulted in nine drink driving charges being laid, and 285 traffic infringements issued across the entire district.

"We were pleased with the general behaviour of motorists, apart from a few isolated incidents," A/Insp French said.

"We had no fatalities over the weekend across the whole north region which is something that should be recognised, and that's a good result over any long weekend.

"The number of incidents was still low, so we can't let an alleged pursuit and burnout tarnish the good behaviour of a majority of motorists."

clarence police district long weekend traffic offences
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 14 people appearing in Grafton court

        premium_icon IN COURT: 14 people appearing in Grafton court

        Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in Grafton criminal court today

        WATCH: Alleged hoon’s hilarious ‘getaway’ fail

        premium_icon WATCH: Alleged hoon’s hilarious ‘getaway’ fail

        Crime His motorbike wasn't co-operating and bizarre chase caught on camera

        GREEN LIGHT: Community sport set to return on July 1

        premium_icon GREEN LIGHT: Community sport set to return on July 1

        Sport All sporting codes have been given Government approval to make an imminent...

        • 10th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
        NO SPITBALLING: Cricketers welcome unusual rule change

        premium_icon NO SPITBALLING: Cricketers welcome unusual rule change

        Cricket Bowler says effects of COVID-19 won’t change his bowling prowess