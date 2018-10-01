Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Breaking

Motorist crashes through fish and chip store front

Stuart Cumming
by
1st Oct 2018 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR has crashed through the front of Coast fish and chip shop this morning.

Blue Marlin Takeaway owner Richard Simson said a woman had accidentally driven through the glass front of his family's Maple Street takeaway in Maleny.

Emergency services were called to the scene 6.30am Monday.

"Someone forgot to put their foot on the brake," Mr Simson said.

"It's broken a big plate glass window."

The woman was not injured and there was no structural damage to the building.

"She is a customer so it is all fair in love and war."

He said he would board-up the damage and wait for the public holiday to pass so he could get someone in to replace the glass.

crash editors picks fish and chips maleny shop sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Community aims to 'break away from national statistics'

    Community aims to 'break away from national statistics'

    Health Alarming statistics according to new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics

    • 1st Oct 2018 8:00 AM
    More come forward about mould-causing health problems

    premium_icon More come forward about mould-causing health problems

    Health Aruma's mould problems won't go away: staffer

    • 1st Oct 2018 8:00 AM
    What's open this Labour Day holiday

    What's open this Labour Day holiday

    Community Desperately need a coffee? Or perhaps a feed? Here's what's open

    • 1st Oct 2018 8:46 AM
    Just $1 a day for best print and online news

    Just $1 a day for best print and online news

    News The best coverage of local news, sport and entertainment

    Local Partners