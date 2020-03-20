Motorist films foul tirade at parking ranger

An angry motorist has filmed himself abusing a parking ranger claiming, incorrectly, the council worker was handing out tickets while people were 'starving'.

An angry motorist has filmed himself abusing a parking ranger claiming, incorrectly, the council worker was handing out tickets while people were 'starving'.

Footage has emerged of a Sydney parking ranger being abused by a man who screamed profanities at him and berated him for doing his job while people are "starving in the streets".

The city's Lord Mayor has condemned the footage and said it was done "without any provocation".

In the video, the man - who also appears to be filming - shouts at the ranger for giving out parking tickets while "the world is falling apart" and when people are "starving in the streets", which isn't happening.

The unnamed man launches abuse at the ranger calling him a "pig" but the council worker keeps his cool and calmly walks away from the intimidating man while calling for backup.

The incident appears to have been filmed on Lime Street in Sydney's CBD close to the Barangaroo business precinct.

The person taking the video approached the City of Sydney staff member after he assumes, as it turns out wrongly, that he is giving someone a ticket.

The voice can be heard saying: "look at this f***ing pig. Sydney City Council still issuing tickets".

"The world is falling apart … people are starving on the streets and … and you're still giving out tickets."

No one is starving on Australian streets due to coronavirus.

"Sydney City Council has no sympathy for anyone. Zero sympathy," the man can be heard saying.

The man tells him to "get on your bike and go home" and uses countless profanities against the man for doing his job.

'NO PROVOCATION'

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore condemned the footage.

"Our rangers often use their discretion to warn people they should move their vehicle, rather than simply giving them an infringement notice. This ranger had done just that and advised a motorist that it was time to move their vehicle," she said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

"The man who yelled at the ranger did so without any provocation. I wish I could say this was an isolated incident but City rangers have been subjected to increased abuse over recent months.

"If we are going to get through this crisis, we have to stay united and cohesive as a society, rather than taking out our frustrations on people who are there to provide a service, maintain order and ensure our city functions."

Originally published as Motorist films foul tirade at parking ranger