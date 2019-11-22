Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Motorist mistakes stairs for carpark entrance

by Daniel Bateman
22nd Nov 2019 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORIST has crashed their four-wheel drive at a major Cairns shopping centre, after mistaking stairs for the entrance to an underground carpark.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are at the scene at Stockland Shopping Centre at Earlville, after the incident occurred just before 11.30am.

Four wheel drive that has driven down stairs at Stockland Shopping Centre, Earlville
Four wheel drive that has driven down stairs at Stockland Shopping Centre, Earlville

Witnesses said the female driver of the four-wheel drive appeared to take the wrong entrance to the bottom carpark.

Police said the 56-year-old woman was uninjured, however suffering shock from the incident.

Emergency services are trying to remove the vehicle from the accessway.

More Stories

car accident carpark driving mistake motorist shopping centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEART WARMING: Our koala-fied fire heroes

        premium_icon HEART WARMING: Our koala-fied fire heroes

        Offbeat With bushfires threatening many areas, there was at least a little bit of good news coming from the fire front.

        Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        premium_icon Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        Crime Jury returns to give verdict on Supreme Court murder trial of John Edwards in Coffs...

        Autism diagnosis motivator to help ASD children

        premium_icon Autism diagnosis motivator to help ASD children

        News Mentor at The Lab helping kids with high functioning autism

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Myall Creek fire upgraded, highway closed

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Myall Creek fire upgraded, highway closed

        News Keep up to date on what's happening around your region