ABOVE: Vehicles attempt to squeeze in between north and southbound traffic to access the Pacific Highway from Centenary Drive north of Grafton.
ABOVE: Vehicles attempt to squeeze in between north and southbound traffic to access the Pacific Highway from Centenary Drive north of Grafton.
Opinion

Don't put blind faith into GPS directions

Bill North
by
3rd Jan 2019 3:00 PM
AS THE latest GPS directions reveal, you can't always rely on technology.

RELATED STORY: Why this 'shortcut' is a road to tragedy

I have childhood memories of dad pulling out the old RTA road map and scheming a nice little shortcut to bypass Grafton along Centenary Drive on our long path up the Pacific Highway to relatives at Lismore.

A quick look at Google Maps shows the wily manoeuvre slashes all of 2.2km off the trip.

A GPS 'shortcut' has directed highway traffic on to Centenary Drive, Clarenza, causing congestion at the northern intersection.
A GPS 'shortcut' has directed highway traffic on to Centenary Drive, Clarenza, causing congestion at the northern intersection.

I don't recall whether we had to join a long procession of cars waiting to do a potentially risky right hand turn onto the busy highway, and of course that is highly dependent on the time of year. We also never calculated the overall time-saving, but I'm sure dad thought he was onto a good thing.

However, these days the shortcut is not just privvy to crafty map-readers (an inherited skill now sadly redundant in this technological age), with more and more motorists taking the route as GPS applications send them on their merry way unaware of the traffic jam that awaits.

GPS applications such as Google Maps direct motorists off the Pacific Highway and on to Centenary Drive.
GPS applications such as Google Maps direct motorists off the Pacific Highway and on to Centenary Drive.

No doubt at quieter times it can prove to be a valid shortcut (and definitely is for southbound motorists who only need to make left hand turns), and once the new Pacific Motorway is opened, it surely will be. But by then it won't be useful in any case.

You cannot always blindly trust the mobile phone applications for directions.

A recent hilarious faux pas on Google Maps actually revealed to residents a proposed bypass of Lismore before it had actually been publicly tabled:

On another note, Clarenza residents will be quick to tell you Centenary Drive is not in fit condition to handle the heavy traffic load - particularly with some trucking companies reportedly using it on a daily basis.

bypass centenary drive clarenza detour google maps pacific highway phone apps shortcut travel apps
Grafton Daily Examiner

    Local Partners