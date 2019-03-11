Motorists to use new intersection to access Pacific Hwy

NEW TURN-OFF: Changed traffic conditions will be in place along the Pacific Highway at the Iluka interchange from this Wednesday including a new turn-off onto the Iluka Rd at Mororo.

NEW TURN-OFF: Changed traffic conditions will be in place along the Pacific Highway at the Iluka interchange from this Wednesday including a new turn-off onto the Iluka Rd at Mororo. Roads and Maritime Services

A NEW intersection will be in operation at Iluka Rd from this Wednesday as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Motorists travelling to and from Iluka and Woombah will be required to use the temporary intersection, located on the future southbound off ramp for the new Iluka Rd interchange.

The existing access via Garretts Lane East will close permanently from Wednesday to allow upgrades to continue.

From tonight, there will be five nights of work on the highway between Jackybulbin Flat and Devils Pulpit to carry out asphalting. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Today motorists can expect short stoppages, traffic control and reduced speed limit of 60km/h at Glenugie for line marking work.