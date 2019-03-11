Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW TURN-OFF: Changed traffic conditions will be in place along the Pacific Highway at the Iluka interchange from this Wednesday including a new turn-off onto the Iluka Rd at Mororo.
NEW TURN-OFF: Changed traffic conditions will be in place along the Pacific Highway at the Iluka interchange from this Wednesday including a new turn-off onto the Iluka Rd at Mororo. Roads and Maritime Services
News

Motorists to use new intersection to access Pacific Hwy

Bill North
by
11th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW intersection will be in operation at Iluka Rd from this Wednesday as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Motorists travelling to and from Iluka and Woombah will be required to use the temporary intersection, located on the future southbound off ramp for the new Iluka Rd interchange.

The existing access via Garretts Lane East will close permanently from Wednesday to allow upgrades to continue.

From tonight, there will be five nights of work on the highway between Jackybulbin Flat and Devils Pulpit to carry out asphalting. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Today motorists can expect short stoppages, traffic control and reduced speed limit of 60km/h at Glenugie for line marking work.

clarence development iluka road mororo pacific highway pacific highway upgrade rms roadworks traffic conditions
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    BREAKING POINT: Social housing crisis imminent

    premium_icon BREAKING POINT: Social housing crisis imminent

    Politics GRAFTON is not ready for increased demand on social services due to an influx of up to 300 families in the new jail age.

    Mayor frustrated with lack of transparency from RMS

    Mayor frustrated with lack of transparency from RMS

    News Mayor Knight is fed up with a lack of transparency from the RMS.

    GALLERY: Women with a view for change

    premium_icon GALLERY: Women with a view for change

    News More than 200 women gathered to celebrate their day

    Sign up for Kayo plus online access in footy’s No.1 deal

    Sign up for Kayo plus online access in footy’s No.1 deal

    Sport Sign up for the best sports deal before the NRL and AFL launch