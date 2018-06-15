MOTORSPORT: Engines roar for State championships

Grafton's Lee Cheetham blasts his way around the Lismore Go Kart track during the first round of the NSW Short Course Road Race championships.

Grafton's Lee Cheetham blasts his way around the Lismore Go Kart track during the first round of the NSW Short Course Road Race championships. Holty's Photos

MOTORSPORT: Mountain View Hillclimb track is set to come alive to the sound of hundreds of motorcycle engines this weekend as the Coffs KTM Short Course State Championships second round touches down in the Clarence Valley.

Hosted by the North Coast Road Racers, the championships will welcome competitors from across NSW and southeast Queensland as they compete in their individual classes for vital points toward state championship recognition.

It is a groundbreaking occasion for the racing group with this year's event the first time a state championship has been conducted in the short course discipline.

Short course road racing is contested on Go Kart circuits with classes catering for up to 500cc machines.

START YOUR ENGINES: The second round of the NSW Short Course Road Race State Championships touches down at the Mountain View Hillclimb Complex this weekend. INSET: Grafton competitor Lee Cheetham aism to climb the Opens ranks. Holty's Photos

NCRR race secretary Narelle Rankin said the track at Mountain View had been altered slightly for the event.

"After the hillclimb event held last weekend, the track surface has been layered with rubber which can only help with good drive and precise cornering,” she said.

Grafton privateer Lee Cheetham will be looking for a big weekend on his home circuit as he leads the Road Race Lites class after the opening round at Lismore a fortnight ago. Cheetham also sits in seventh spot in the Road Race Open division and will be eager to climb the leaderboard.

"He will be after better results this weekend to enable him to climb up the ladder in this class,” Rankin said.

"The Grafton circuit is a tighter track and may change the result from Round 1.”

Cheetham's father, Col, will also return to the track this weekend as he competes in Stock and Superlite divisions. With his knowledge of the circuit and smooth lines to traverse the course, he will be one to watch.

HIGH POWER: Luke Mitchell will showcase his Yamaha R6 machine this weekend. Contributed

James Creek superbikes competitor Luke Mitchell will switch out his 600cc Yamaha R6 machine for a Moto 3 bike as he also chases important points in the Open class.

Mitchell will have his Yamaha R6 on display throughout the weekend and aims to run a few hot laps during the lunch break on both days.

"The longest straight at the track is only 140 metres so he will probably struggle to get it out of first gear,” Rankin said. "But it will be a great excitement for the spectators to watch each day.”

All the action kicks off at the Mountain View complex with practice from 9am on both days before the racing heats up the track from 10am tomorrow and Sunday.

North Coast Road Racers are throwing open the gates to the public with free entry for spectators on both days and full canteen and amenities.