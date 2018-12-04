Motorway crash blocks traffic, causes delays

A mutli-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway has caused traffic delays.

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a crash on the Sunshine Motorway that caused traffic delays this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the David Low Way exit at Pacific Paradise about 1.20pm to reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Paramedics were also at the scene but no one required assistance, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

One lane was blocked heading north towards Noosa and delays were expected. Drivers were urged to proceed with caution.