Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunshine Motorway shut down in multi-vehicle smash
Sunshine Motorway shut down in multi-vehicle smash FILE
News

Motorway shut-down after crash involving 'several' vehicles

Sarah Barnham
by
24th Sep 2018 2:19 PM | Updated: 3:23 PM

UPDATE: A CRASH on the Sunshine Motorway has been cleared and lanes reopened.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the call came in about 1.40pm with reports of a crash involving 'several vehicles'.

Queensland Traffic reported delays with northbound lanes, south of the Coolum roundabout, blocked.

Paramedics were not required at the scene.

EARLIER: TWO northbound lanes of the Sunshine Motorway have been shut down after a multi-vehicle crash.

Queensland Traffic is reporting traffic delays after the crash south of the Coolum Beach roundabout.

A Queensland Police spokesman said several vehicles were involved but police had not arrived on scene to confirm details.

Motorists are being urged to proceed with caution.

crash editors picks paramedics police queensland traffic sunshine coast sunshine motorway traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    TRAFFIC GUIDE: Major changes to pacific highway this week

    premium_icon TRAFFIC GUIDE: Major changes to pacific highway this week

    News All the times and places where the highway conitions will change due to upgrade this week

    A day on the greens for Yamba's food lovers

    premium_icon A day on the greens for Yamba's food lovers

    Food & Entertainment Crowds come out for a good day, big feed

    Mould disease discovered in Valley health centre

    Mould disease discovered in Valley health centre

    Breaking Community health staff complain of mould at work causing illnesses

    SAFETY ALERT: Pet owners warned of side-effects

    SAFETY ALERT: Pet owners warned of side-effects

    Pets & Animals Flea, tick prevention not what pet owners were expecting

    Local Partners