Motorway signs show the long way round to Grafton

Distance sign on new Pacific Motorway just south of Maclean showing distance to Grafton 60km, when it is around 43km turning off at Tyndale exit.

IT HAS been touted as saving time across the Clarence Valley, but a sign on the newly opened section of the Pacific Motorway has left some motorists feeling more distant.

The sign located approximately one kilometre south of the new Maclean interchange shows the distance to Grafton as 60km.

On the old highway, now renamed Big River Way, and just a few hundred metres away as the crow flies, the distance sign still shows Grafton as being 41km away.

The Daily Examiner measured the distance from the sign on the new motorway to Grafton exiting at the Tyndale interchange at approximately 43km.

Distance sign on now Big River Way showing distance to Grafton is 41km. As the crow flies, this sign is under 500m from new sign on motorway that showed Grafton as 60km away.

Transport for NSW northern region director Anna Zycki apologised for any confusion displayed on the sign.

"It will now be covered until a new sign is installed in coming weeks," she said.

Although Transport for NSW did not provide an explanation for where the 60km measurement came from, a Google Maps measurement for the journey from the sign to Grafton via the southern Grafton interchange at Glenugie displays at 60km.

In a relief for Grafton businesses and places already feeling isolated by the bypass, the distance sign will be updated in the coming weeks.

The new distances shown will be Grafton 43km, Coffs Harbour 115km, Sydney 640km.