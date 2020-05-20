Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Distance sign on new Pacific Motorway just south of Maclean showing distance to Grafton 60km, when it is around 43km turning off at Tyndale exit.
Distance sign on new Pacific Motorway just south of Maclean showing distance to Grafton 60km, when it is around 43km turning off at Tyndale exit.
News

Motorway signs show the long way round to Grafton

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
15th Jun 2020 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS been touted as saving time across the Clarence Valley, but a sign on the newly opened section of the Pacific Motorway has left some motorists feeling more distant.

The sign located approximately one kilometre south of the new Maclean interchange shows the distance to Grafton as 60km.

Distance sign on new Pacific Motorway just south of Maclean showing distance to Grafton 60km, when it is around 43km turning off at Tyndale exit.
Distance sign on new Pacific Motorway just south of Maclean showing distance to Grafton 60km, when it is around 43km turning off at Tyndale exit.

On the old highway, now renamed Big River Way, and just a few hundred metres away as the crow flies, the distance sign still shows Grafton as being 41km away.

The Daily Examiner measured the distance from the sign on the new motorway to Grafton exiting at the Tyndale interchange at approximately 43km.

Distance sign on now Big River Way showing distance to Grafton is 41km. As the crow flies, this sign is under 500m from new sign on motorway that showed Grafton as 60km away.
Distance sign on now Big River Way showing distance to Grafton is 41km. As the crow flies, this sign is under 500m from new sign on motorway that showed Grafton as 60km away.

Transport for NSW northern region director Anna Zycki apologised for any confusion displayed on the sign.

"It will now be covered until a new sign is installed in coming weeks," she said.

Although Transport for NSW did not provide an explanation for where the 60km measurement came from, a Google Maps measurement for the journey from the sign to Grafton via the southern Grafton interchange at Glenugie displays at 60km.

In a relief for Grafton businesses and places already feeling isolated by the bypass, the distance sign will be updated in the coming weeks.

REVEALED: What new Grafton bypass will set in motion

The new distances shown will be Grafton 43km, Coffs Harbour 115km, Sydney 640km.

clarence development grafton maclean pacific motorway transport nsw
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Start a conversation on men’s health this week

        premium_icon Start a conversation on men’s health this week

        Health Our Healthy Clarence have interviewed 31 men who have shared tops and messages for help seeking, and staying mentally healthy for Men’s Health Week

        LONG WAY HOME: Imaginations explode in lockdown

        premium_icon LONG WAY HOME: Imaginations explode in lockdown

        News From volcanoes to dramatic ocean rescues and profound experience, writing...

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        IN COURT: 58 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 58 people appearing in court today

        Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in Grafton criminal court today