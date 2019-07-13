Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police allege a Mount Isa teen made threats to a pilot while travelling in a charter plane bound for youth detention.
Police allege a Mount Isa teen made threats to a pilot while travelling in a charter plane bound for youth detention.
Crime

Teen ‘threatens to kill’ pilot on flight

by JACOB MILEY
13th Jul 2019 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER flying on a charter plane bound for youth detention threatened police and moved towards a pilot in what a senior cop said could have been "catastrophic".

The 14-year-old Mount Isa boy was being flown to Cleveland Youth Detention Centre on Thursday after being involved in a weekend long crime spree, when it's understood he threatened to kill the pilot and police on board.

Sources have told the Bulletin the boy tried to get to the pilot before he was restrained by police.

Police confirmed the flight left Mount Isa about 9am Thursday with four juveniles on board as well as a number of officers.

"It will be alleged a teenage boy attempted to damage his seat with his hands and handcuffs and escorting police intervened," police said in a statement.

"During the flight the boy allegedly made threats of violence towards police before unclipping his seatbelt and moving up the aisle.

"Police grabbed him with the boy striking out at officers and spitting at them as they restrained him."

It's understood the boy was a prolific offender.

Townsville Police acting Chief Superintendent Steve Munro condemned the alleged dangerous behaviour, that put not only the people on the plane at risk but the wider community.

"It's abhorrent behaviour, it's completely unacceptable," he said. "I have not been alarmed like that for some time.

"The worst case scenario is quite straight simple. If the child had managed to get to the pilot, and causing the plane to crash, the outcome of that is catastrophic," he said.

Supt Munro praised the heroic actions of the police on board who restrained the teen.

"Having the ability, the skills and the foresight to put the child back into a seat and restrained, is outstanding police work and we should be very proud," he said.

Traeger MP Robbie Katter said the incident was alarming.

"On a small charter flight that would become extremely difficult and that kid would have had no comprehension of how dangerous that situation (was) they were creating," he said.

"They obviously had no thought or care to the compromising position they put everyone in that aircraft (in)."

Mr Katter said this latest incident exposed a need for a detention centre in the northwest.

The plane landed safely in Townsville.

The 14-year-old was charged with three counts of serious assault police and one count each of

endangering aircraft operation (Commonwealth offence), making threats and wilful damage.

More Stories

Show More
court crime juvenile pilot

Top Stories

    SORRY, FOLKS: Builder cries foul over city parking

    premium_icon SORRY, FOLKS: Builder cries foul over city parking

    News 'When I finish this I am going to be hated, so I just want to offer an apology to the parking public of Grafton'

    Man extradited after link to shooting

    premium_icon Man extradited after link to shooting

    News Police make an arrest following violent attack during home invasion

    PHOTOS: Police and SES search National Park for missing man

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Police and SES search National Park for missing man

    News POLICE and SES search well into the night for missing man.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards