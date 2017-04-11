26°
Sport

Mountain of defence takes its toll in Magpies loss

Matthew Elkerton
| 11th Apr 2017 6:02 AM
Former Italian international player Liam Zollo has been helping the Lower Clarence Magpies in pre-season training sessions.
Former Italian international player Liam Zollo has been helping the Lower Clarence Magpies in pre-season training sessions. Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies captain-coach Dan Randall praised his side for the guts and determination they showed in the face of a relentless Ballina Seagulls onslaught at Kingsford Smith Park.

The Magpies were on a the wrong end of a 75-25 possession ratio as the Seagulls ran in 12 tries to three in the 76-16 mauling.

For a side who have yet to get on the park together this season, Randall said there was plenty of positives to take out of the clash that the team could work on at training this week.

"It was a tough game for a first hit out," Randall said. "We are taking that match as our first trial match. We still have a lot of combinations that we were trialling for the first time, and now we know more about what works and what combinations need to be changed moving forward."

After making a mountain of tackles in the first half the Magpies went in to the dressing sheds with the scoreline at 36-6, but they refused to drop their heads.

With the weight of possession going against them, the Magpies were tiring, and that is when the holes began to show in their defensive structures. But still the team continued to soldier on much to the pleasure of their leader.

"We have had our defensive structures pretty tight during training sessions recently," he said.

"Once we started to knock up we really went away from those structures and it began to hurt us.

"Everyone really dug in deep, for the type of game it was and how distanced the scores became, no one closed up shop, no one gave up.

"That is one of the main things that I will take from this game. "That was just a learning curve for the boys."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  ballina seagulls clarence league lower clarence magpies nrrrl rugby league

Grafton's forgotten Battle of Bullecourt heroes

Grafton's forgotten Battle of Bullecourt heroes

100 years on, we remember the brave local soldiers who faced the might of the German armed forces during the bloody Battle of Bullecourt in France

A tale of two halves for Ghosts derby win

HATTRICK: Grafton Ghosts' centre Dylan Collett regathers his own grubber before diving across to score.

"I think we showed real character out there.”

Rebels prove to be their own enemies in derby

COMING THROUGH: South Grafton Rebels' winger Anthony Skinner spots a gap in between the Ghosts' Mitch Lollback and Riley Law during the Group 2 local derby.

Handling errors and going away from structures costs South Grafton.

Mountain of defence takes its toll in Magpies loss

Former Italian international player Liam Zollo has been helping the Lower Clarence Magpies in pre-season training sessions.

Magpies treat first game back on field as trial contest.

Local Partners

Holiday beach patrols kick off

Swimmer urged to take care and listen to the advice of Lifeguards when swimming these school holidays.

Bringing art to the people of Grafton

Watercolour artist Amanda Hyatt's class at Fay Boyd's Art School class for the Plunge festival.

Artists and pupils plunge into art classes

Easter egg hunt on Good Friday for the kids

You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em's Veronica Balsamello is holding an Easter egg hunt for kids in multiple places in the Clarence Valley.

Easter Bunny to visit the Clarence Valley

9 Things To Do this weekend

Rachael Fear dances in the Open Classical Ballet Solo at the Grafton Eisteddfod

Youth music event, film festival and much more happening

Famous psychic to connect with South Club audience

Deb Webber

Star of Sensing Murder heads to Grafton tonight

A return to the studio

AFTER finding success in the US, filmmaker Jeffrey Walker has returned to the series that helped kick-start his career.

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

Soundtrack to a Clarence Valley flood

Led Zeppelin's singer Robert Plant, left, and guitarist Jimmy Page. Their classic When the Levee Breaks is just one of the tracks being bandied about the DEX office as a flood soundtrack.

12 songs to listen to next time it floods

Iggy's ego just got hammered

Iggy Azalea puts her back into it during the Mo Bounce video clip.

LESS than 5000 Aussies have paid for Iggy Azalea’s comeback single.

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

Natasha Exelby realises she’s back on air on ABC News 24.

Priceless moment newsreader is sprung daydreaming on live TV.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Penthouse Masterpiece With Spectacular Views - WILL BE SOLD!

4/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 3 2 2 Auction

Enjoying a prime position on the northern point of Yamba Hill this opulent penthouse enjoys a level of style and finish that oozes luxury. This architecturally...

THE CAYMAN RESORT

24 Bimble Avenue, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $389,000

It's those little things that make all the difference and when you arrive at this stunning and clearly elegant property the upgrades are immediately evident. With...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

131 ROGAN BRIDGE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 6 Auction

There is absolutely no denying that the Waterview Heights demand is higher than the supply. Like always though the property must be suitable to your personal...

Coastal Living Plus Attractive Income

1 BENT STREET, Yamba 2464

House 4 4 3 Expressions of...

This unique and extensive home is right in the heart of Yamba and allows you to live a few minutes walk to the commercial centre, specialty stores and several...

Add This to Your List!

335 Armidale Road, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 3 $ 249,000

Offering a fantastic combination of both lifestyle and proximity to town 335 Armidale Road is set to suit a wide array of buyers. The home itself boasts two tidy...

Finalising An Estate

25 Figtree Avenue, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 SALE

With the owners wanting the estate finalised, this is an opportunity for you to purchase a solid low set brick home in sought after Junction Hill. It is a great...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

First Home, Downsizer or Investment&#39;

8 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Grafton on 688m2 this brick and tile low maintenance home offers plenty for all buyers across todays market. Encompassing...

Time to Downsize

2B Babinda Court, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $ 339,000

Perfect for the downsizing baby boomers or for the people who just don't want to spend their weekends mowing lawns. Situated in a family friendly neighbourhood and...

Premier Living, Premier Location

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 $ 495,000

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!