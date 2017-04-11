Mountain of defence takes its toll in Magpies loss

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies captain-coach Dan Randall praised his side for the guts and determination they showed in the face of a relentless Ballina Seagulls onslaught at Kingsford Smith Park.

The Magpies were on a the wrong end of a 75-25 possession ratio as the Seagulls ran in 12 tries to three in the 76-16 mauling.

For a side who have yet to get on the park together this season, Randall said there was plenty of positives to take out of the clash that the team could work on at training this week.

"It was a tough game for a first hit out," Randall said. "We are taking that match as our first trial match. We still have a lot of combinations that we were trialling for the first time, and now we know more about what works and what combinations need to be changed moving forward."

After making a mountain of tackles in the first half the Magpies went in to the dressing sheds with the scoreline at 36-6, but they refused to drop their heads.

With the weight of possession going against them, the Magpies were tiring, and that is when the holes began to show in their defensive structures. But still the team continued to soldier on much to the pleasure of their leader.

"We have had our defensive structures pretty tight during training sessions recently," he said.

"Once we started to knock up we really went away from those structures and it began to hurt us.

"Everyone really dug in deep, for the type of game it was and how distanced the scores became, no one closed up shop, no one gave up.

"That is one of the main things that I will take from this game. "That was just a learning curve for the boys."