Hillclimb racers will have plenty more time on the track in 2021.
Motor Sports

Mountain View to host eight extra days of racing per year

Mitchell Keenan
mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
7th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
MOTORSPORTS: Mountain View Circuit could be in for a big year in 2021 with an extra eight days of racing approved at a Clarence Valley Council meeting last month.

Graham Merry, on behalf of Grafton Sporting Car Club Inc. last month applied to amend the number of permitted days of racing at Mountain View Circuit from 30 to 38 over 19 weekends per year.

Clarence Council received the application under Section 4.55 of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act, 1979 to modify DA90/75, approving the eight-day increase in permissible race days.

From next year, the track is expected to go from two Sundays and two full weekends of racing or practice up to nine full weekends of competition or practise.

The development comes as a huge boost to the club after COVID-19 restrictions had forced them to cancel or postpone a number of events.

While 2020 could be a year to forget for motorsports in the Clarence, 2019 was certainly one to remember with developments on the Mountain View Circuit including resurfacing on the track.

Clarence motorsport fans will also be hopeful the much-loved Speedway circuit can get back into action, with an epic line-up of racing on the horizon.

