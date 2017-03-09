Move and groove with attitude

Learn that you don't just have two left feet with Christian Monneron's Cuban salsa classes.

"I teach that you have a right foot and you can walk with attitude with a bit of boom boom in your hips,” Ms Monneron said.

Basing herself in Coffs Harbour, Ms Monneron thinks of her lifestyle as a little gypsy like, moving up and down the north coast to where people need her and her dance moves.

"I was a scientist in a lab and I loved to dance, but once I saw Cuban them, I wasn't to explore it further,” she said.

"I've been Cuban dancing since 1996 and I lived in Cuba for 1998, and then I moved the rhythms back to Melbourne (before coming to Coffs Harbour).”

After talking about the running Cuban dance classes in Grafton for a while, Ms Monneron is finally holding a class next week.

"We've been talking about it for a year, and now we've decided to start one up with the help of the Naked Bean,” she said.

"Bring your positive attitude because you learn to walk with attitude and it's easier than people thing.”

Since she first advertised the class Ms Monneron has extended the night into two classes.

"We want people in that first class to get moving, you get a bit of history of what salsa is all about, you don't need a partner,” she said about the first class at 6.30pm.

The partners class will be from 7.30pm.

The Cuban salsa night is on Thursday, March 16. One class costs $15 for an adult and $12 for a concession or both classes is $25 for adults and $20 for concessions.

The Naked Bean is offering a pizza and drink deal for $20 on the night.

For more information or bookings, call 0432 509 519 or email info@kulturithmil.com