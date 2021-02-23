Move for a job, unemployed singles told

Sydney's inner southwest has been revealed to have the highest number of JobSeeker recipients in NSW who are single and have no impediment to work and are now being urged by the federal government to move for a job.

About 1.2 million Australians were on JobSeeker as of January, of which about 476,369 people were noted as single, have no dependent children and have no medical barrier to working full time

More than 10,900 people in Sydney's inner southwest region do not have an obvious impediment toward moving for a job, according to analysis of current JobSeeker data.

The next highest group of JobSeeker recipients identified by the government as most likely to have no barriers to work are located in Sydney's south west with 9,810 people, followed by Paramatta with 9,310 and the inner south west with 7,698.

The top ten locations in NSW also included Newcastle, the Central Coast, Blacktown, Tweed, the Blue Mountains and Illawarra.

Families and social Services Anne Ruston said there are "hundreds of thousands of people" currently receiving JobSeeker who are single, have no children and largely have no impediments to work who are "able to pursue the job opportunities that exist across the whole economy".

"Just as the Government takes seriously it's responsibility to support people doing it tough, people accessing social security payments must take seriously their obligations to taxpayers to look for work and take it up," she said.

"We would encourage anyone who finds themselves unemployed to work with their employment service providers to look outside their past experience and use the opportunity to retrain or to try something new."

Job vacancies in NSW reached 82,700 in the November quarter, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, while the agriculture sector has been crying out for workers.

"Whether it may be a short-term job in agriculture or casual work in the caring industry because modelling tells us that people who report earnings, even just a small amount, are at least twice as likely to exit the social security system," Ms Ruston said.

The pandemic support payment to unemployed Australians will be dumped after March with a new permanent rate of JobSeeker higher than the pre-pandemic level of $40 a day expected to be announced shortly.

The current $150 fortnightly coronavirus supplement added to JobSeeker will not be extended past March.

