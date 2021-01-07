Move may mean Efron is staying in Oz

After settling into Australia like a true native, Zac Efron now has made a move that may indicate he is looking to call Down Under home for good.

After settling into Australia like a true native, Zac Efron now has made a move that may indicate he is looking to call Down Under home for good.

Zac Efron packed up his life in LA in 2020 his year and moved to Australia, and was an immediate hit with locals.

Since then, he found himself a girlfriend, taken on roles in the Australian film industry, and even grown a mullet … truly becoming an Australian resident at heart.

Now, it seems like he could be looking to make the stay permanent, after listing his LA mansion for sale for an eye-popping $7.8 million.

Zac Efron’s LA home is now on the market. Picture: Realtor.

RELATED: Efron's girlfriend spotted alone in Byron

The High School Musical star bought the lavish home seven years ago for $5.8 million, which is located in Hollywood, has four bedroom across two storeys.

The property also has a guesthouse that has its own gym and sauna.

One of the four bedrooms. Picture: Realtor

RELATED: How Efron got trapped in a locked-down state

Efron, 33, has most recently been working in South Australia for the movie Gold.

He will star alongside Anthony Hayes and award-winning actor Susie Porter, while Hayes will also direct the film, which is based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Polly Smyth.

He has also landed a local project which is headed by his friend and radio host Kyle Sandilands.

Sandilands explained that his company, King Kyle Group, had recently gone into business with a company that organises live pets for children's entertainment.

The second-storey. Picture: Realtor.

"Zac Efron is going to be one of the voices, Dannii Minogue will be one of the voices, I'll do one of the voices," Sandilands told Mediaweek.

As for Zac's budding relationship with Australian waitress Vanessa Valladares, 25, they reportedly are still going strong.

RELATED: Aussie's bold proposal to Zac Efron

Their romance began at the Byron Bay General Store where Valladares was waiting tables and making coffee. It is understood Valladares' boss first encouraged the pair to get to know each other, believing they'd hit it off.

"They were introduced by her boss," a source told Who magazine in September.

Most recently, Vanessa was spotted in South Australia visiting Efron while he films Gold, putting to be rumours they had broken up.

Originally published as Move may mean Efron is staying in Oz

Amazing views from the living room. Picture: Realtor