Move over Monopoly, we have our own game playing for cattle

THE OLD saying we're not playing for sheep stations might be true - but we are playing for cattle stations.

Launched at Beef Australia yesterday in Rockhampton, a new board game about Australia's cattle industry has been released.

The first of it's kind, 'Cattle Baron' puts players in charge of their own Australian cattle station.

Players are able to develop pastures, create watering points, build fences, invest in top bulls and expand their herd.

Just like real farming life, the game features setbacks like droughts, bushfires or cattle market swings around every corner.

The game allows players to learn how Australian cattle producers work in an environment of unpredictable seasons and volatile markets to sustainably improve their land and their cattle to produce premium quality, clean and green Australian beef for customers around the world.

The first player to finish wins with a fully-developed, fully-stocked cattle property with the highest standard of genetics.

The game of high steaks was created by the team of independent rural journalists at the online daily cattle industry news website Beef Central.

The idea of the game has been in the works since last Beef Australia in 2015 and first came about as a way to provide a fun and engaging way for people within and outside the industry the learn more about the challenges Australian cattle producers face in their day-to-day working lives.

Research by the National Farmers Federation last November revealed that 83% of Australians describe their connection with farming as either distant or non-existent.

Most city people are now far removed from agriculture and many don't understand its importance to their lives, or the broader economy with many having the 'out of sight, out of mind' perspective towards the industry.

"There is a clear need for Australian agriculture to come up with new ways of helping to bridge the gap in understanding that exists, and we hope Cattle Baron can play a small role in helping to achieve that," game co-developer James Nason said.

"In an age dominated by digital screens, we also hope the game provides a way for cattle-producing families and others interested in the industry to spend time together in an entertaining, family friendly-way."

Designed and produced by Derek Tan of Brisbane-based creative agency Generator, the game has come to life three years later.

"It's crazy to see it as a real thing and being in this space," Beef Central Journalist Georgia Condon said.

"It has been a lot of thought and really careful planning, many prototypes, clothes pegs instead of the cow models.

"It was a whole other world, even learning things about 3D printing, our cow models are 3D printed.

"It was a process of trial and error, we played a thousand different versions and roped in a thousand different friends and family members to play heaps of versions and came up with what we have now."

Since it's debut unveil on day one of the seven-day event, it has sparked plenty of intrigued passer-bys and customers.

"Lots of lots and interest, even just seeing everyone walk past and their face light up when they realise it is an actual functioning game," Georgia said.