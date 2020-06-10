Move that saved woman after shocking encounter

A woman about to drive home from work has shared her terrifying experience when a man attempted to break into the her car in a car park.

A WOMAN about to drive home from work has shared her terrifying experience as a man tried to break into the her car.

Caboolture worker Tina Cotterell had walked back to her car in the staff parking lot at Central Lakes Shopping Centre just after 5.30pm one night last week when the ordeal unfolded.

"A car pulled up right beside me, being no other cars around... he could have parked anywhere."

She said the man then climbed out of his car and tried getting inside of hers.

"All I could hear was bang, bang, bang.

"He yanked five times on the (rear driver's side) door.

"Then he puts his head to my window.

"I didn't know what to do, I was just in that much shock.

"It was horrible."

But there had been a saving grace for Mrs Cotterell that night.

"For whatever reason in my head someone was telling me to lock the car doors.

"(While walking) I kept hearing a male voice in my head saying 'lock the door, lock the door'.

"I had gotten in the car and the first thing I did was lock the doors.

"Thank God I did."

Mrs Cotterell said the man then said 'sorry' to her before putting on a hooded jumper and walking away.

She said she called the police once she arrived home, and urged other women to be careful when driving alone at night.

"My mum always said to me 'when you're driving at night, lock your doors'.

And it is a habit she has instilled in her daughters as well.

"I've always made them aware of keeping their doors locked.

"It may seem silly but it may save your life one day."

"If that ever happens to you, call Triple Zero right away.

"Women need to be mindful that you think you're safe walking back to your car, but you're not.

"People need to be alert."

Originally published as Move that saved woman after shocking car-park encounter