Move to invite Royals here for a bushfire recovery visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to Australia in 2014. There are moves afoot to invite the popular royals to visit to the Clarence. AAP Image/Lukas Coch.

A ROYAL visit from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Clarence Valley would be the tonic the region needs to help it back from its recent bushfire disasters.

To this end Clarence Mayor Jim Simmons will bring a Mayoral Minute to today’s council meeting calling on the council to do what it can to get the royal couple here should they visit Australia in the near future.

Cr Simmons wants the council to write to the governor-general's office inviting the royals to visit the Clarence Valley should they accept an invitation from Prime Minister Scott Morrison to visit.

The council should also press Page MP Kevin Hogan, the Minister Assisting the Deputy Prime Minister, to lobby the PM to get the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Clarence.

Cr Simmons said while there was no official word of a tour, speculation had been rife about the royals making a visit to respond to the country’s bushfire crisis.

“While it is not clear if the royals will be visiting Australia, it is important that we keep the focus on our Clarence Valley area and not forget the tragedies that have devastated our communities,” Cr Simmons’ minute said.

“As our valley has been the word impacted local government area in northern NSW, it is important that the spotlight that follows the round would transfer to his area.

“It is hoped that a royal visit will help boost our local communities that have lost everything and suffered so much during this time.”

Cr Simmons said if the royals were to visit the Clarence the Nymboida should be the focus of the visit.

“Nymboida would be the obvious choice of location, via helicopter, for the royals to visit, similar to the Governor-General David Hurley and his wife, who were able to achieve a great understanding of the travesty that happened to the area,” Cr Simmons’s minute said.

“If advised that the royals will visit this area, then an invitation will be extended to all those involved in the bushfires to attend an event at Nymboida.”