Clarence Valley Council staff showing off their Movember moustaches, which have raised more than $3000 for the month.
Clarence Valley Council staff showing off their Movember moustaches, which have raised more than $3000 for the month. Tim Howard
Movember MoBros about to scratch their 30-day itch

Tim Howard
30th Nov 2018 2:58 PM
THE 30-day itch is about to come to a close for more than 20 Mobros and their Sistas at a Clarence Valley office.

For the past month there has been serious facial hair grooming as Clarence Valley Council joined in the Movember fundraising campaign.

Local organiser Reece Luxton said staff at the council had jumped at the opportunity to take part.

"We've been doing it for the past 12 years and it has grown from a small band of brothers to a pretty sizeable team,” Mr Luxton said.

"We set ourselves a goal of raising $1500, so we were really pleased with ourselves when we would able to raise $290 at today's barbecue, which has taken us over the $3000 for this year.”

Not only does the money go to a good cause, but it becomes a good avenue for bonding in the office.

"It's a real conversation starter every year,” Mr Luxton said. "The moustaches range from the magnificent, to, well, the pretty ridiculous in some cases.”

Mr Luxton said many of the women in the office - the Sistas - were also keen to take part.

"They've been great,” he said. "They've been right behind us and, if the truth be told, they've made sure all our fundraisers have been successful.”

