Movements of couple with COVID-19 being investigated

A Northern Rivers couple who tested positive to COVID-19 attended a “progressive funeral” in Sydney, linked now to new four cases. Photo: NCA Newswire/ Gaye Gerard

A Northern Rivers couple who tested positive to COVID-19 attended a “progressive funeral” in Sydney, linked now to new four cases. Photo: NCA Newswire/ Gaye Gerard

NSW Health is working to trace the movements of a couple from the Byron Shire who tested positive to COVID-19 after driving back to the Northern Rivers from Sydney.

The couple in their 60s presented to Byron Central Hospital on Friday where their tests were confirmed positive.

COUPLE TEST POSITIVE: Sydney outbreak comes to the Northern Rivers

The couple attended a session of a "progressive funeral" held over five days at a number of sites in Sydney, which were also attended by a woman in her 40s who has since tested positive.

NSW Health is trying to determine where the couple may have stopped on their trip north and for how long they stayed, but said the travel was by private car.

A spokeswoman said if any community was found to be at risk from contact with the couple, they would be contacted immediately.

Four known COVID-19 cases in NSW are related to the funeral and church services that occurred in south western Sydney between July 16 and 19.

Everyone who attended these events is now considered a close contact and must isolate, get tested for COVID-19 regardless of any symptoms, and continue to self-isolate for 14 days even if the test is negative.

If symptoms develop, you are advised to get tested again.

Current health advice suggests you need to have had sustained contact with an infected person before catching it yourself, but testing is encouraged for anyone who came into contact with someone who has the virus, or anyone displaying symptoms.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, loss of smell and taste. Even if minor symptoms develop attendees of these services should self-isolate and seek testing. Attendees should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after attendance.

Testing is free and available to everyone in the region, including visitors. The site locations are/can be found at: https://nnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/about/covid-19-clinic-information/​​