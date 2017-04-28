Movie HQ closure marks end of an era for Yamba

The owner of Movie HQ in Yamba, Lyn Curtis, says video streaming has killed her DVD store.

WHEN Lyn Curtis closes the doors to Movie HQ for the last time this weekend, it will mark the end of an era.

On a personal level, it will also close a circle she opened when she arrived in the Clarence Valley 30 years ago.

"My first job ironically was at Planet Video in (Yamba) and I worked for them for eight years,” she said. "It then came full circle when I bought this business, thinking it was a good thing.”

When Mrs Curtis bought the business four years ago - so she'd have a full-time income - it was making a decent return.

But the pressures of rent combined with evolving technologies wore down its profits.

"When I took over the business it wasn't too bad,” she said. "I worked here for 12 months and that's why I bought it, because it was going good.

”Netflix was just starting to come in but Civic didn't think it would worry us too much because it still cost internet time. But when providers started offering free internet time for Netflix and Stan, that's when we really started to feel it.”

Twelve months ago Mrs Curtis changed the name of the store from Civic to Movie HQ in a bid to keep the business afloat. But there were other pressures.

"It's not just Netflix, it's everything,” she said.

"Everyone downloads... how many people do you know that have a hard drive with 1000 movies?

"And kids in general ... our 16-year-old daughter is a perfect example - the last four years she's been on her phone.”

Ms Curtis thanked her loyal customers for their dedication to the small business, and her husband and daughter for supporting her journey.

"Our customers have been wonderful, so they've definitely got to be thanked,” she said. "It's very sad and for Yamba, it's horrible. There's not many of us left.”

The only video and DVD store left in the Clarence Valley is Network Video, in Prince St, Grafton.

"People here will just have to get onto the technology bandwagon that's killing us, and the older clients will have to get their grandkids to set something up for them.”

As for Ms Curtis, she's planning to visit her daughter in Mackay.

"For the first time in four years I can just go and not worry what's happening here,” she said.