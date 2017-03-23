MP calls for $20m wish list to help attract funding

SPLASH: Masters swimmers touching the wall at Clarence River Masters Swim Club at the Yamba Pool.

A wish list of Clarence Valley projects worth $20.23 million could come true over the next five to seven years says Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

Mr Gulaptis requested a priority list of projects the Clarence Valley Council had on its books, but was unlikely to action in the near future.

At its meeting on Tuesday the council voted to approve a wish list of 13 projects plus more general infrastructure worth more than $13 million yet to figure in its budget.

Mr Gulaptis said it was important these projects were "shovel ready”.

"I am looking for a list of projects where the planning and costings are ready to go in the event I am able to find funding for them” he said.

Mr Gulaptis said NSW was awash with cash for projects since the NSW Government leased out infrastructure like the Port of Botany and the electrical poles and wires.

"There's $6 billion available for regional infrastructure projects above what's currently being spent,” he said.

"I want to make sure my electorate gets its share.”

He said a project like the Grafton Swimming Pool Precinct Plan put together last year was a good example of the type of project he was looking for.

"It's a plan that could be put into action almost immediately if the funding became available,” he said.

"The council has done the work putting the plan together, with initial costings, making it something I can use when I'm lobbying for grant funding.”

The crowd at the openings at the Grafton Regional Gallery. Adam Hourigan

He said it was important the council played its part in attracting the funding for these projects.

"I wanted to make sure the projects were things the community wanted, so I decided to go through the council,” he said.

Mr Gulaptis said it was hard to gauge when any of these projects might get a green light, but said they were all a good chance.

"It's a bit like the second Grafton Bridge in a way,” he said. "People will look at these and say they'll never see them, but suddenly they're funded and they're happening.

"I would like to think most if not all of these could be funded in the next five to seven years if the planning is ready.”