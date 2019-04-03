MP says more action needed to stop bus bullies

A Gympie mother is questioning bus driver control following an alleged incident on a Gympie school bus this week. (File photo)

A LOCAL politician wants to see bullies and their parents take some responsibility following a mother's campaign to end bullying on Clarence Valley school buses.

Local mother Veronica Balsamello took to social media with a heart-wrenching video of her son after he repeatedly came home distressed from being bullied on his afternoon bus ride.

She started a Facebook page "Pushing for more adult supervision on buses", which has more than 240 likes, and Ms Balsamello said numerous parents have come to her with their heart-breaking stories.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said bus drivers needed to be assertive in witnessing and reporting bullying.

"If drivers witness bullying on the bus, they need to give them a warning, if it continues they need to contact the parents and inform them the kids can't continue travelling on that bus.

"Some responsibility needs to be taken by the children, and their parents, that are behaving badly."

Mr Gulaptis welcomed parents to come forward with their stories.

"I have reached out to those parents to contact me for an appointment, so I can hear first-hand," he said.

"There are protocols about how to behave on buses, it is a privilege for kids to travel on our buses for free and if they abuse that privilege it needs to be taken away."

"I need to hear from the parents to hear exactly what the situation is."

Mr Gulaptis said it is difficult to determine whether responsibility should lie with the bus company or the schools.

"Some schools take their responsibility beyond the school gate and they have some supervision of kids going to buses, others leave it to the bus company," he said.

"And within the bus company, individual drivers take a firmer stand than others."

A Busways spokesperson said the company have taken this opportunity "to look at further avenues to improve student behaviour" and have spoken to schools.

"Busways is aware of reported misbehaviour on a Grafton school service," the spokesperson said.

"In-line with our guidelines for dealing with such matters, we have spoken to schools and issued several warnings to parents and sent copies to school principals.

"We will continue to work closely with schools while our depot staff will also provide random checks on bus services to assist drivers.

"Any students who feel threatened should sit near the front of the bus and make the driver aware of any situations that may arise."

Busways currently run a free school bus safety program to teach students about safe travel on board buses, and at bus stops.