MP calls for higher penalties for suspected arsonists

Rural Fire Service check a blaze at a property on Whites Road at New italy.

Rural Fire Service check a blaze at a property on Whites Road at New italy.

SHOULD people found guilty of arson spend a longer time in prison?

That's what Page MP Kevin Hogan thinks should happen after he called for tougher penalties for arsonists in the wake of recent bushfires across the country.

With more than 180 suspected arsonists charged in NSW and QLD over the past 12 months alone, Mr Hogan said it was devastating to see more than 50 per cent of the recent fires burning in NSW did not start by natural causes.

"The fire that took out Rappville and has caused community and environmental carnage, from New Italy to Woombah and out past Whiporie, was deliberately lit," he said.

"While we can do more on hazard reduction burning and are doing more on cutting emissions, if someone deliberately lights a fire on a total fire ban day, people, properties and wildlife are going to be lost."

The NSW Government has set the non-parole time for arson at nine years.

"I believe this needs to be at least doubled," Mr Hogan said.

"The distress and damage done to homes, infrastructure and the environment by these fires demands this.

"Potential arsonists need to be sent a strong message, that because of the damage they are causing, they will be heavily punished.

"I will be lobbying my state colleagues on this."

Mr Hogan urged anyone who might see something that looks out of place to record the details of vehicles such as the make, model and registration of suspicious vehicles.

He said people should also take note of the appearance of anyone acting suspiciously and report it to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.