Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis
Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis Alejandra North
Politics

MP cuts down Labor slurs on pine sell-off

TIM JARRETT
by
5th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLARENCE MP Chris Gulaptis has vowed to ignore a "baseless scare campaign” over the selling off of pine plantations.

Mr Gulaptis strongly defended the Government's position after Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Treasurer Dominic Perrotet announced they would be looking into the viability of selling off the state's commercial softwood plantations.

Labor Leader Jodi McKay drew parallels between the potential privatisation and the recent proposed regional job cuts at Essential Energy, but the Clarence MP was having none of it.

"Those Forestry Corp workers can judge the NSW Nationals on our track record in securing the jobs of Essential Energy workers in regional NSW, and I will ignore a baseless scare campaign from Labor and the union.”

Ms McKay accused the Government of going back on its election promises and said Premier Gladys Berejiklian had "betrayed” the electorate.

"The Premier looked the electorate in the eye before the election and said no more privatisations were on the cards,” she said.

When asked if he thought the public was in the mood for another public asset sell-off, Mr Barilaro said running softwood pine plantations was different to managing the hardwood industry through state forests and wasn't "where we should be at”.

"This is different. This is not selling an asset, this is a business that is not core business of government,” he said.

"We are not in any desperate mood to sell the softwood plantations, but we are looking at an opportunity from a business perspective.”

asset sell off chris gulaptis john barilaro nsw forestry corporation nsw government privatisation
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man accused of bikie murders could face more charges

    premium_icon Man accused of bikie murders could face more charges

    Crime PROSECUTORS may file further serious charges against the man accused of killing two bikies in a fiery crash south of Grafton last year a court has been told

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    WARNING: Dire fire conditions hit Valley

    WARNING: Dire fire conditions hit Valley

    News 'Refrain from any activity that has the potential to cause a fire'

    ON ALERT: Fire crews prepare for severe conditions

    premium_icon ON ALERT: Fire crews prepare for severe conditions

    News Senior firey cautions community as conditions ideal to spark blazes