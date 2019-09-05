MP cuts down Labor slurs on pine sell-off

CLARENCE MP Chris Gulaptis has vowed to ignore a "baseless scare campaign” over the selling off of pine plantations.

Mr Gulaptis strongly defended the Government's position after Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Treasurer Dominic Perrotet announced they would be looking into the viability of selling off the state's commercial softwood plantations.

Labor Leader Jodi McKay drew parallels between the potential privatisation and the recent proposed regional job cuts at Essential Energy, but the Clarence MP was having none of it.

"Those Forestry Corp workers can judge the NSW Nationals on our track record in securing the jobs of Essential Energy workers in regional NSW, and I will ignore a baseless scare campaign from Labor and the union.”

Ms McKay accused the Government of going back on its election promises and said Premier Gladys Berejiklian had "betrayed” the electorate.

"The Premier looked the electorate in the eye before the election and said no more privatisations were on the cards,” she said.

When asked if he thought the public was in the mood for another public asset sell-off, Mr Barilaro said running softwood pine plantations was different to managing the hardwood industry through state forests and wasn't "where we should be at”.

"This is different. This is not selling an asset, this is a business that is not core business of government,” he said.

"We are not in any desperate mood to sell the softwood plantations, but we are looking at an opportunity from a business perspective.”