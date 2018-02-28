MP EXPENSES: How much are our local politicians costing us?

OUR two local federal members of parliament, Kevin Hogan and Justine Elliot, spent more than $200,000 of taxpayers' money in a three month period to December last year.

Member for Richmond Justine Elliot Scott Powick

In a report released by the Independent Parliamentary Expense Authority (IPEA), Mr Hogan's office spent $113,634.87 between October 1 and December 31 last year.

Ms Elliot's spent $97,792.71, making it $15,000 less than her neighbouring electorate.

Bear in mind these figures don't include employee costs or the MPs overall salary, with the base figure of a back bencher currently estimated to be around $203,020 per annum.

According to the IPEA report, 43 per cent of Mr Hogan's total expenditure last year went towards office facilities, costing a total of $49,415.79.

Similarly, Ms Elliot's office spent 41 per cent of their expenditure budget on office facilities, costing $40,398.18.

Both the Page and Richmond MP's have spent more than $30,000 on office administration (Mr Hogan's totalling at $36,538.93 and Ms Elliot's costing $35,060.88).

Which begs the question, why are we spending this much money in just three months on printing, ink, paper and distribution when everything is moving into digital?

Both MP's haven't received any overseas travel allowances however they have both racked up the dollars in their cars and on domestic flights.

Mr Hogan has spent total of $23,294.09 on his total travel costs:

$4275 on accommodation when parliament is in session

$2244.23 on domestic flights

$10,413.64 on car expenses

$1292.30 on family travel

$5068.92 on domestic flights for employees

While Ms Elliot spent 30 per cent of her $20,640.90 travel allowances on domestic flights between Canberra, Coolangatta, Sydney and Rockhampton.