MP happy to be handing out the cash to schools and clubs

Member for Page Kevin Hogan hangs out with Westlawn principal Sandra Armstrong and new year 6 pupils when he arrived to announce a successful school grant on Friday.

HANDING out cash to schools and sporting club is always something Member for Page Kevin Hogan is more than happy to do.

Despite the Federal Government tying itself in knots with the sports grants saga, Mr Hogan was delighted to be out and about in his electorate on Friday splashing cash.

He visited two schools, South Grafton Primary and Westlawn Public School during the day and finished the visit at the Grafton City Tennis Club.

Mr Hogan has benefited from the Canberra turmoil, earning a promotion to Minister Assisting the Prime Minister after the resignations in the Nationals following the sports rorts affair and Barnaby Joyce’s leadership challenge.

Mr Hogan said the portfolio he moved into include regional development, infrastructure and transport, which he would just “eat up”.

“They’re all subjects dear to my heart,” he said.

Mr Hogan said he remained at arms length from the sports rorts affair which had resulted in the resignation of the party’s deputy leader Senator Bridget McKenzie.

He said any grants coming to the Page electorate had not created any issues he was aware of.

On Friday Mr Hogan had gone to South Grafton primary to hand over some exciting equipment to help children learn about digital technology.”

“South Grafton Public School is a leading school in information technology,” he said. “It is recognised for its outstanding student programs.”

Mr Hogan was inspected two Promethean ActivPanel interactive digital screens, which the school had bought with grants from the Federal Government.

At Westlawn Mr Hogan informed the school it had been successful with a federal grant for a Kitchen Kart, which would allow teachers increased flexibility teaching children cooking skills.

The $20,000 kart was not delivered, but students and teachers viewed a video which showed what an asset it would become.

At the tennis club he revealed funding to replace the existing grandstand and purchase two covered grandstands.