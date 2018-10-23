Menu
Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.
Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan. Contributed
Politics

MP has ringside for apology to survivors

23rd Oct 2018 1:00 AM
FEDERAL MP for Page Kevin Hogan says the apology to victims of institutional childhood sexual abuse was a moving and important moment in Australian public life.

Mr Hogan was in parliament yesterday for Prime Minister Scott Morrison's apology.

More than 800 abuse survivors travelled to Canberra for the event.

"It was very moving, with a lot of emotion in the chamber,” MrHogan said.

"The stories that have been told to the Royal Commission and elsewhere have been heartbreaking.

"Today's apology while not erasing the past will, for some I hope, heal some of the hurt.

"The children to whom this happened are believed.

"And today we apologise for the terrible wrongs that were done.”

Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard established the Royal Commission in 2013 after revelations of child abusers being moved from place to place instead of their abuse and crimes being reported.

The commission examined the history of abuse in educational institutions, religious groups, sporting organisations, state institutions and youth organisations. It released its report last December.

Grafton Daily Examiner

