Page MP Kevin Hogan with members of the Ulmarra Tennis Club on the newly resurfaced Ulmarra courts.
Tennis

MP helps serve up new court surface

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
26th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PLAYERS looking to pick up a racquet for a game of tennis can now enjoy a new surface at Ulmarra Tennis Club, thanks to a $15,000 Federal Government grant.

Page MP Kevin Hogan was on hand to inspect the surface this week, and gave the finished work the tick of approval.

“Court 2 was a bit old and worn. The club came to me asking for help to bring it up to date,” Mr Hogan said.

“The new surface will improve playing conditions and also attract new members.

“It is important to promote the social and health benefits of physical activity and sport. This upgrade provides encouragement for community members to get active.

“The resurfaced court will be used by Clarence Social Tennis Group’s Saturday afternoon comp with teams from Junction Hill, Waterview Heights and Coutts Crossing.

“Tennis is a great opportunity for people of all ages to build friendships, be active and be part of the local community.”

A tennis tragic himself, Mr Hogan took up the sport in his 30s and is known toteam up with legend of the sport and Member for Bennelong John Alexander while in Canberra.

New members to Ulmarra Tennis Club are always welcomed and can email ulmarratennisclub@gmail for more information.

Grafton Daily Examiner

