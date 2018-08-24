MP looks forward to getting back among the 'real people'

Page MP Kevin Hogan, left, pictured here looking at plans for a new aged care development planned for South Grafton, is delighted to have left the political turmoil in Canberra behind him.

AT 11am this morning the Member for Page Kevin Hogan will be doing something he has been looking forward to all week.

After a week at the centre of one of the most tumultuous few days in Australian political history Mr Hogan will be at Wooli to open the newly upgraded tennis courts, paid for with a Federal Government grant.

For the National Party member who for a time was at the centre of media attention during the leadership crisis with his announcement he would protest the leadership change by moving to the cross benches, dealing with "real people” today will be a welcome change.

Mr Hogan said he has not changed his mind about moving to the cross benches after Friday's leadership spill which saw the end of Malcolm Turnbull's political career and the elevation of Scott Morrison to Prime Minister.

"I saw I would move to the cross benches if the Liberal Party held a spill and they did,” he said.

"It was never a decision about people, it was a protest about the constant change of leaders we have had in the past 10 years.”

Mr Hogan said the move should not pose problems for his party.

"I will still sit in the Nationals party room while I'm on the cross benches,” he said.

"I'm optimistic for the new leaders of the Liberal Party. I know and have worked with Scott and particularly with Josh (new Liberal deputy leader Josh Frydenberg) at committee level.”

Mr Hogan said the past week had put strains on the Coalition relationship, but a new Coalition agreement, had been completed this week and he expected the two party leaders to ratify it, once the dust from this week has settled.

He described the Coalition agreement as a "business deal” between the two parties.

"Sometimes the agreement is very strong, sometimes it is tested,” he said.

He said the Nationals would support their Coalition partners through their healing process.

"There's no doubt this week has been bruising for Liberal Party and there is some healing to do,” he said.

"You can't have, in Malcolm Turnbull's words, an insurgency like we saw this week without some changes having to be made.”