MP reaches out to connect local businesses

Member for Page Kevin Hogan is sharing details of how local businesses are creating new distribution channels in the wake of coronavirus.

KEVIN Hogan is using his Facebook platform of more than 13,000 followers to assist networking of local businesses.

The Member for Page posted a video calling for business people to share their details so he can help facilitate new distribution channels.

“We need to really look out for each other right now,” Mr Hogan said in the video.

“If you are changing the way you are delivering product to customers, I want you to share your details with me by email so I can put it onto my Facebook or Instagram platform.

“I know there are people who are starting to self-isolate, there are people who can’t go to the supermarket. So if you are local and you give me your details, I will share your product and your service on my platforms to connect you with local customers who are finding it difficult to go through the normal distribution channels.”

In his post, Mr Hogan said it was now time to come together as a community.

“There are many local businesses who are making changes to help others,” he said.

“For example some are supplying food and services through phone orders, or delivering to your door, or pick up from farm gate or their business.

“If you are a local business/farmer and want to get the word out about what you are doing, please let me know.

“Email me via kevin.hogan.mp@aph.gov.au or private message me what you are doing and how you would like people to place orders for pick up or delivery.

“We have beautiful produce and services in our area. Let’s support each other and buy local.

“This is not about panic buying, this is about making sure we are all looked after and supporting local business.”