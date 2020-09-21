Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MP renews push for new state as election looms

Caitlan Charles
by
21st Sep 2020 7:04 AM
TOWNSVILLE  could become the capital of a new state if a plan for northern Queensland statehood becomes a reality.

Under the North Queensland First leader Jason Costigan's plan, Queenslanders would vote to draw a line in the sand between Gladstone and Bundaberg and create the Reef State within two years.

Mr Costigan said it would be the decision of the people of the newly formed state but Townsville's size and position would make it a key contender for capital.

Mr Costigan will today reveal the full details of his plan to separate North and south Queensland.

NQ First Leader & Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Mr Costigan has long campaigned for the North to break off from the south, echoing the sentiment of many North Queenslanders who feel the southeast corner benefits from the region's hard work.

While he wouldn't reveal his full plan to the Townsville Bulletin before today's announcement, Mr Costigan said it was time to act.

"There have been statehood plans before but I want to bring North, Far North and Central Queensland all together," he said.

"I'm putting forward a level of detail that clearly defines what I believe should be in the state of North Queensland, and that includes the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park."

Instead of the Sunshine State, North Queensland would be known as the Reef State.

