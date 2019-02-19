MP says 400 new jobs for health graduates in region

HEALTHY BOOST: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis with new nurses and midwife graduates at Grafton Base Hospital.

A MAJOR funding boost that will see hundreds more staff in the region's hospitals is set to provide plenty of opportunity for new graduates to nab a job in the area.

Following the NSW Government's $2.8billion announcement to recruit 8300 more health staff across the state, the Northern NSW Local Health District will gain more than 400 staff.

This includes 280 nurses, 32 doctors, 38 allied staff - such as pharmacists and social workers - and 50 hospital support staff.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis welcomed 15 new graduate nurses and midwives to Grafton Base Hospital yesterday.

He said the funding will give graduates a "real chance” to work in a hospital near their hometown.

"Previously if they couldn't get a placement in a hospital they would have to look at aged care or some other facility,” he said.

Mr Gulaptis said having more nurses on staff would relieve pressure and was a better option than "rigid” nurse to patient ratios.

He said nurse to patient ratios were not currently on the cards.

"The ratios are rigid, the nurses per patient hour are more flexible because it depends on the number of patients that you've got and now the nurses are going to have more time with those patients because we'll have more nurses,” he said.