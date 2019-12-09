MP urges jail job seekers to be patient

NSW Corrective Services assistant Commissioner Kevin Corcoran, left, with Grafton jail Governor Michelle Paynter and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis outside the old Grafton jail in August to announce it will close next year.

STAFF from the old Grafton jail retain a good chance of getting a job at the new Clarence Correctional Centre, says the Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis.

Mr Gulaptis said he had noted concerns of staff at the old jail following the news the jail would close on August 5 next year, that they had been seemingly ignored in the recruiting progress for the new facility.

Mr Gulaptis said he contacted the new jail’s operator, Serco, seeking assurances staff from the old jail were not being overlooked.

“I spoke with CEO Mark Irwin and he assured me it’s only early days in the recruiting process,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“He told me they were currently inducting 26 staff at the jail of a final total of 600 staff.

“The heavy recruiting won’t be occurring until January, February.

“People will need to be patient.”

Mr Gulaptis said arriving at a pay rate for officers at the new jail had also been delayed because the jail union, the Public Service Association, had taken the NSW Government to court over redundancy payouts.

A Serco spokesperson said the company was accepting applications for a variety of jobs at Clarence Correctional centre and anyone was ­welcome to consider the roles and opportunities available by visiting the website www.graftonserco.com.au.

This includes current Grafton jail staff.

The Centre is due to open mid-2020 and recruitment will continue through to October.