MP’s calls for pollie pay freeze

THE leader of the Shooters Fishers and Farmers party wants politicians to do their bit during the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Borsak MLC has called for those in the upper tiers of the public sector - including politicians - to have their wages frozen for a year.

"In these extraordinary times we must take extraordinary measures. All of us must tighten our belts and help with the lifting," he said.

"I am calling on the New South Wales Government to immediately implement a wage freeze for all our politicians, both tiers one and two government bureaucrats and all bands of senior executives of the state public sector."

With a proposed start date of July 1, Mr Borsak said the wage freeze would ensure political representatives would "share this burden and lead by example".

"Many politicians and senior public executives benefit from a relatively reliable and substantial remuneration packages," he said.

"Even if it's just in line with CPI, we as politicians cannot in all good conscience allow ourselves and our highly paid bureaucrats to accept any pay rise while the good people whom we represent and work for are financially on their knees."

Responding to the calls, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said a decision over any wage freeze was "above my paygrade" and took a swipe at Mr Borsak "playing politics".

"Mr Borsak, being in the Upper House, may not be busy during this period but I can assure you that while I don't have parliamentary duties and functions to attend my office is as busy as ever answering constituent inquiries regarding their eligibility for Government support packages and other general inquiries."

"Not having the responsibility of looking after an electorate Mr Borsak may not realise that in times like this people are looking to their local members for advice and leadership and not playing politics with token gestures.

"The Prime Minister and the Premiers are working overtime leading from the front and Mr Borsak should take a lead from them."

However, Mr Borsak had suggested earlier that any politicians who did not agree with such a measure would be "simply unfit to represent or lead during this time of financial crisis" and called on the Premier Gladys Berejiklian, to make an executive decision on the matter.

"I urge her to take my advice and implement this wage freeze, showing leadership and solidarity with the community of New South Wales," Mr Borsak said.