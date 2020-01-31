MP’s health system fix - be healthier

CLARENCE MP Chris Gulaptis has told a new crop of nurses he wants people to take more responsibility for their own health.

At a welcome for nursing graduates at Grafton Base Hospital on Wednesday, Mr Gulaptis ruled out legislative action on unhealthy foods or nurse ratios and instead called on people to make lifestyle changes to reduce pressure on the health system.

Mr Gulaptis acknowledged nurses were under stress but again ruled out nurse-to-patient ratios, instead citing the way people interacted with the system – by visiting emergency departments instead of GPs and leading unhealthy lifestyles – as areas of focus.

“It (ratios) is not a flexible enough system,” he said.

“No matter how much money we pour into the health system, it will never be enough while we deliver health services the way we currently do.

“Diabetes (Type 2) and obesity, they are things that we can help ourselves, rather than have the medical system (step in).” When pressed on what the NSW Government could do to help combat rising instances of obesity and diabetes, Mr Gulaptis ruled out regulating the junk-food industry or implementing a sugar tax.

Mr Gulaptis said a federally co-ordinated education campaign, akin to the “Slip, Slop, Slap” skin cancer initiative, was needed to improve people’s health.

“We don’t want to be in people’s heads controlling what they do, we need to educate them,” he said.

“It’s got to take 20 years of regular promotion about health, diet and about looking after yourself.”

This sits in stark contrast to the view of the Obesity Policy Coalition, whose executive manager Jane Martin says experience shows regulation has a strong impact on reducing the amount of sugar in products such as soft drinks.

Ms Martin told Radio National sugar was “ubiquitous” in society and tax on sugary drinks had been implemented in 45 different areas around the world, including in the UK.

“This week the evaluation came out of the UK … and there had been a reduction in sugar (in soft drinks) by a third and Britons were having one teaspoon less of added sugar per day,” she said.

“That is a big, big change and that is by affecting the price.”

However Mr Gulaptis said legislation “doesn’t necessarily work all the time” and being from an electorate that relied on the sugar industry for jobs, he couldn’t support a sugar tax.

He denied he was putting the profits of the sugar industry ahead of people’s health, instead saying he was “putting the livelihoods of those people” first.

“If there was something else they could do, absolutely,” he said.

“What are the cane farmers going to do? What are all the mill workers going to do?”

Reiterating his calls for a national campaign, Mr Gulaptis said the changes he wanted to see were people encouraged to eat better, exercise more and live a healthier life.

“I want to see them take some responsibility for their actions and then not put it back on the state,” he said.