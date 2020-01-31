Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Gulaptis with new nursing graduates for Clarence Valley hospitals.
Chris Gulaptis with new nursing graduates for Clarence Valley hospitals.
News

MP’s health system fix - be healthier

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
31st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLARENCE MP Chris Gulaptis has told a new crop of nurses he wants people to take more responsibility for their own health.

At a welcome for nursing graduates at Grafton Base Hospital on Wednesday, Mr Gulaptis ruled out legislative action on unhealthy foods or nurse ratios and instead called on people to make lifestyle changes to reduce pressure on the health system.

Mr Gulaptis acknowledged nurses were under stress but again ruled out nurse-to-patient ratios, instead citing the way people interacted with the system – by visiting emergency departments instead of GPs and leading unhealthy lifestyles – as areas of focus.

“It (ratios) is not a flexible enough system,” he said.

“No matter how much money we pour into the health system, it will never be enough while we deliver health services the way we currently do.

“Diabetes (Type 2) and obesity, they are things that we can help ourselves, rather than have the medical system (step in).” When pressed on what the NSW Government could do to help combat rising instances of obesity and diabetes, Mr Gulaptis ruled out regulating the junk-food industry or implementing a sugar tax.

Mr Gulaptis said a federally co-ordinated education campaign, akin to the “Slip, Slop, Slap” skin cancer initiative, was needed to improve people’s health.

“We don’t want to be in people’s heads controlling what they do, we need to educate them,” he said.

“It’s got to take 20 years of regular promotion about health, diet and about looking after yourself.”

This sits in stark contrast to the view of the Obesity Policy Coalition, whose executive manager Jane Martin says experience shows regulation has a strong impact on reducing the amount of sugar in products such as soft drinks.

Ms Martin told Radio National sugar was “ubiquitous” in society and tax on sugary drinks had been implemented in 45 different areas around the world, including in the UK.

“This week the evaluation came out of the UK … and there had been a reduction in sugar (in soft drinks) by a third and Britons were having one teaspoon less of added sugar per day,” she said.

“That is a big, big change and that is by affecting the price.”

However Mr Gulaptis said legislation “doesn’t necessarily work all the time” and being from an electorate that relied on the sugar industry for jobs, he couldn’t support a sugar tax.

He denied he was putting the profits of the sugar industry ahead of people’s health, instead saying he was “putting the livelihoods of those people” first.

“If there was something else they could do, absolutely,” he said.

“What are the cane farmers going to do? What are all the mill workers going to do?”

Reiterating his calls for a national campaign, Mr Gulaptis said the changes he wanted to see were people encouraged to eat better, exercise more and live a healthier life.

“I want to see them take some responsibility for their actions and then not put it back on the state,” he said.

chris gulaptis clarence valley grafton base hospital maclean hospital nsw nationals nsw nurses and midwives association nursing ratios
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Find out what theatrics these guys are up to this year

        premium_icon Find out what theatrics these guys are up to this year

        Entertainment Everyone welcome to come along to 2020 Pelican Playhouse and Criterion Theatre’s launch night

        GALLERY: Kindy kids on their first day of school

        premium_icon GALLERY: Kindy kids on their first day of school

        News South Grafton Public School welcome their newest students

        Pre-schools get more to help disadvantaged kids

        premium_icon Pre-schools get more to help disadvantaged kids

        News Westlawn Preschool is just one of six preschools across the Clarence that will...

        SPORT RORTS: How a Coffs club was struck out on funding

        premium_icon SPORT RORTS: How a Coffs club was struck out on funding

        News The president of a local sporting association has spoken out.