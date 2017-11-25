Mr Youman honoured with teaching award

AFTER two decades of fostering the next crop of builders and tradesmen, teacher David Youman has been recognised for his efforts in education.

His dedication to the career has earned him an International Teachers Day Award and his peers and students were extremely proud of the achievement.

"I believe my commitment to my job and the desire to improve on what I do as a teacher made me qualify for the award,” the head teacher of industrial arts at South Grafton High School said.

"Also, there is the fact that I got the Trade Skills Centre up and running for the school and that it is available to a community of schools in the Clarence.”

The College of Educators named Mr Youman as an outstanding classroom practitioner who was greatly admired by his colleagues.

"I was firstly surprised and I was honoured that I was chosen by my peers,” Mr Youman said.

"It is definitely rewarding and nice to know that colleagues are aware of what you are achieving within your work area.”

Mr Youman has coordinated Work Health & Safety within the school and has accomplished a lot for the government legislation.

"I instigated WHS practices within the Industrial Arts faculty in SGHS and schools in the wider community.”

Mr Youman has done much to promote VET Construction as a possible pathway for students as he would like to see his pupils follow a path that resembled his own.

After finishing an apprenticeship in fitting and machining in the mining industry, Mr Youman continued in 10 years of trade before attending the University of Newcastle and becoming a teacher.

"Coming from a trade background where I learnt a lot about safety and quality work, teaching is completely different and that gave me the opportunity to pass knowledge on to students about real-world situations.

"Seeing a Year 7 student with minimal skills become a Year 12 student ready to go into the workforce is fulfilling, but I also feel it is a successful outcome if a student leaves early and moves into an apprenticeship.”