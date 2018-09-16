Rock climber plunges 300m to his death

A ROCK climber has died after falling 300m down Mt Barney, 90km southwest of Brisbane.

The body of the Bethania man, 50, was located at the base of the mountain at 5.50pm, after an extensive search by rescue crews.

One of the man's fellow climbers. Picture: 9News

Police have confirmed recovery efforts for the man's body will begin in the morning.

The man had been abseiling with a man and a woman in their 30s when he fell from the eastern side of the cliff face, known to locals as The Governor.

The pair raised the alarm and were airlifted to safety just after 5pm.

Mt Barney Lodge and campsite, which is one of the campsites found on private land camping website YouCamp. Pic Jono Searle.

They were not physically injured, police said.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.