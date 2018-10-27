Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A monster truck at the event earlier in the night. Picture: Facebook
A monster truck at the event earlier in the night. Picture: Facebook
Offbeat

Three hurt after monster truck launches into crowd

by Talisa Eley
27th Oct 2018 8:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MONSTER truck show on Brisbane's southside has gone horribly wrong after a vehicle launched into the crowd, injuring at least three people.

Families were packed into the Mt Gravatt Showgrounds for the Ultimate Monster Truck Show tonight where the accident occurred, police said.

The show had only been under way for about 30 minutes.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three people were taken to hospital, a woman and two young girls.

The most serious injury was a possible fractured leg, the spokesman said.

After early reports a monster truck was involved, organisers said it was a car that had mechanical failure.

There were reports police were yet to locate the driver.

More to come

The scene at Mt Gravatt Showgrounds tonight
The scene at Mt Gravatt Showgrounds tonight
accident editors picks injuries monster truck monster truck show

Top Stories

    Queen crowned for 2018 Jacaranda Festival

    Queen crowned for 2018 Jacaranda Festival

    Breaking 75th crowned in front of large crowd at Market Square

    • 27th Oct 2018 8:46 PM
    Parade of Youth a tribute to Jacaranda Avenue

    Parade of Youth a tribute to Jacaranda Avenue

    News Who won the Children's Morning competitions?

    Beautiful Babies Grand Champion keeps it in family

    premium_icon Beautiful Babies Grand Champion keeps it in family

    News Check out the winners and runners-up for the Beautiful Babies comp!

    Tourism growth presses Iluka

    premium_icon Tourism growth presses Iluka

    News Lack of accommodation hidden gem's biggest limitation

    Local Partners