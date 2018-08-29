Much-loved cat survives 7 days stuck 10m up a tree

A ragdoll cat, named Patchouli, has been reunited with her owners after missing for a week, presumably stuck in the tree she was found in for the seven days.

A CAT has finally been rescued after surviving seven days stuck up a tree, unbeknown to her worried owners who feared the worst over the fate of their ragdoll.

The frightened animal, named Patchouli, found herself out on a limb after being sent scrambling up the tree by a fox, her owner Rachel Williams believes.

Mrs Williams knew something was wrong when her "gentle indoor cat" didn't come in for breakfast Saturday morning a week ago.

"At lunch I started getting worried," Mrs Williams said.

"We live out in the bush (at Naughtons Gap, north of Casino) and I started searching that afternoon around the property.

"I did that for a few days, there wasn't much else I could do.

"It's a huge space and it would take forever to find her."

Mrs Williams said the family, especially her four-year-old daughter, was devastated.

"I was thinking it was a snake bite," she said. "It was horrible."

But then the unthinkable happened.

"On Saturday afternoon the kids and my husband were out looking for golf balls and he could hear her meowing faintly from the bush," Mrs Williams said.

"I was saying it's a crow or something, it's been a week.

"Then I heard my husband yell out 'Get a ladder' and I've never moved that fast.

"She was in a gumtree about 10 metres up. It was just a trunk and a fork in the tree."

But the drama was far from over: the couple realised their ladder wasn't long enough, and after reaching out to rescue services around the region it didn't look promising they would get help.

"Someone told us to call 000 because something needs to be done if they get a call, and they got in contact with Casino Rescue Squad (Volunteer Rescue Association) and they were out within 15 minutes with a really long ladder.

"She's a ragdoll, she wouldn't climb a tree to catch a bird. She's afraid of heights and couldn't get back down.

"I'm thinking she was in the tree the whole seven days. There was a nest of fur in there and she is quite thin.

"We're very happy she's alive and well and very, very thankful for the VRA volunteers.

"I was actually quite embarrassed to have them out for a cat. We just needed a really long ladder."

It was a very teary reunion, Mrs Williams said.

"We love our cat, she's a part of our family."