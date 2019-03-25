Much-loved father-of-three loses fight with melanoma

LOVE your family and protect your skin- these are just two pieces of wisdom we can learn from Regency Downs dad Jason Blackwood.

Right up until his final breath, Mr Blackwood championed his own looming fate, living everyday like his last.

Family was always the priority for the father-of-three, but after being diagnosed with stage four melanoma in 2016, his focus on those close to him heightened even more.

Until he could fight no longer, he was adamant he wanted to be home with his wife Janelle, and their children Nathan, Scott and Emma.

Mr Blackwood's death was imminent but complaining wasn't in his vocabulary, according to his mother-in-law Helen Masson.

Despite his constant intake and dependence on immunotherapy drugs, he not only used his time to make memories for his kids to cherish, but to also help others.

SUPPORT: A community event will be held in honour of Jason Blackwood to raise money for his children Nathan, Scott and Emma, along with wife Janelle.

After being diagnosed with an impossible challenge, Mr Blackwood didn't take long to become an advocate for skin protection.

The Gatton agronomist used his story to enact change in others and became involved in the Elder's Stand Up Speak Up initiative.

Dressed in his pink Elders' shirt, he gave people an insight into his life just a matter of months after his diagnosis.

"Will I see my kids get married, will I walk my daughter down the aisle, will I get to teach them how to drive a car," were just some of the thoughts Mr Blackwood shared with the camera.

"I didn't want an end date because I didn't want my brain working towards anything, just got to get up every day and live everyday like it's the last one."

Mr Blackwood lost his battle on Monday, March 18, he was just 45-years-old.

In the video, he urged people to get their skin checked and seek early treatment.

"If I can encourage just one or two people to get the treatment early its worth all the time I can give it," he said.

While Mr Blackwood has no time left to give, his family will continue the message of sun safety by walking in the Melanoma March.

Elders Gatton's Jason Blackwood (left) picks up the national 2016 One Elders Safety Award from company CEO Mark Allison. Contributed

The march has been a tradition for the family since Mr Blackwood's diagnosis, but this year he can only attend in spirit.

His family are "absolutely shattered" at the thought of living life without their genuine, caring and family-orientated dad, husband, brother and son.

Next Saturday night community members will attend an event in his honour at the Gatton Redbacks Football Club, which will raise money for the family.

The club will host a live auction with more than $30,000 of donated goods up for grabs.

All proceeds from the auction will go directly to the Blackwood family.

Sale profits from the bar and canteen will also go to the family.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 30 from 6pm.