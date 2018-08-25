Much-loved museum grasps last chance to remain in town

THE continued existence of Evans Head Living Museum, of which the building is flagged to be demolished to make way for a $6.3 million health facility, was given a glimmer of hope to remain in the community after a passionate discussion at this week's Richmond Valley Council meeting.

Passionate volunteer and treasurer of the museum, Helen Fredrickson, walked into the museum at November last year, and said since then has "never walked back out".

This came after she was "sick of applying for work" due to receiving no response from her resumes.

"At 63 years I was being told I was 'too old for work'," she said.

"Some days I'm even keen to go (to the museum) if I have got nothing better to do."

A $6.3 million HealthOne facility for Evans Head was announced by the NSW Government in November 2017 and, after a review of available sites, NSW Health identified the council-owned site in Woodburn Street, where they currently operate a Community Health Centre, as their preferred location in Evans Head.

The proposal is to subdivide the land that currently contains the council's administration building and library, and buildings leased by NSW Health and the Evans Head Living Museum and Community Technology Centre.

It is proposed that one portion of the land would be sold to NSW Health with Council retaining the land containing the Council Administration Building and Library.

On August 14 Evans Head Living Museum was told they would have to vacate the buildings by November.

Ms Fredrickson she was "in favour of the HealthOne facility" but was "not happy about where its going to be".

"I wish there was somewhere we could take the museum - central to town," she said.

"I implore council to look at the museum and fishing exhibition. Please come and have a look at what we do before any decision is made."

The museum president also spoke and said "the community will be the poorer because of council and health's actions".

He also insisted council did not accept the report due to a "chilling effect on community" and negative effect on tourism.

The council agreed the benefits offered by the opportunity of a health centre outweighed the potential impact on existing occupants of the site and that the sale of the land to NSW Health for the establishment of such a facility was in the best interests of the community, but they did offer to help.

Mayor Robert Mustow said: "Council commits to assisting Evans Museum and Computer Tech Centre Incorporated to relocate to alternative premises in Evans Head and I request the general member meets with all members of the committee to investigate options and report back to council at September meeting.

"I believe this is an opportunity to have an increase in health services for Evans and surrounding areas. The $6.3 million facility will be beneficial..especially to the senior sector.

"I believe the site for the proposed health facility is the correct decision but we're willing to support them.

"We are here to work with you and we need to... get a positive result for everyone in community."